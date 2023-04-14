Dyslexia Treatment Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 6,677.85 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dyslexia treatment market, which is USD 4,096.1 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 6,677.85 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Dyslexia is having trouble remembering unfamiliar or challenging words, reading, and writing. People from many walks of life are affected by this neurological learning disease. Early intervention is possible for children with dyslexia through specialized teaching methods. Researchers are working hard to overcome these challenges because no two dyslexic youngsters display the same set of symptoms. Drugs and central nervous system stimulants are frequently recommended for dyslexia and ADHD even though there is no known treatment for either condition.

According to statistics, one in ten persons globally suffers from dyslexia. Between 25 and 40 percent of children who have dyslexia also have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, while about 25 percent of children with ADHD also have dyslexia. According to "The Economic Impact of Dyslexia on California," a report released in July 2020 by the US-based Boston Consulting Group, dyslexia would cost California approximately $12 billion in 2020 and $1 trillion over the following 60 years. As a result, it is anticipated that within the forecast period, the particular diagnostic rate will grow as emerging economies become more aware of dyslexia. Increased application development efforts to cure dyslexia are also fuelling the market.

Some of the major players operating in the dyslexia treatment market are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Lupin (India)

Lilly (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Astrazeneca (U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.)

Bionpharma (U.S.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Viatris Inc. (U.S.)

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (U.S.)

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Alkem Labs (India)

Mallinckrodt (U.K.)

Alvogen (U.S.)

Opportunities

Rising specific diagnostic rates is a promising opportunity

Since emerging economies are expected to become more aware of dyslexia throughout the forecast period, the specific diagnostic rate is expected to increase. The market is also being fuelled by increased efforts to create applications to treat dyslexia. The specific diagnostic rate is predicted to rise because emerging economies are anticipated to become more aware of dyslexia during the forecast period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Dyslexia Treatment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Dyslexia Treatment Industry Research

Type

Double Deficit Dyslexia

Visual Dyslexia

Phonological Dyslexia

Others

Therapy Type

Speech Therapy

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Drug Class

Central Nervous Stimulant

Anti-Myoclonic

Others

Drugs

Cyclizine

Meclizine

Dimenhydrinate

Methylphenidate

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

End Users

Psychiatric Institutions

Rehabilitation Centres

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising healthcare infrastructure will bolster the growth

The global market for dyslexia treatment is expanding due to rising healthcare infrastructure development spending and increased demand for disease-specific novel treatments. The rise in personal disposable income and the great unmet demand for this condition are additional indirect factors that create lucrative market expansion. Dyslexia is the most prevalent language-based learning issue, according to the Dyslexia Center of Utah. About 70–80 percent of those who struggle to read are dyslexic. One in five students, or 15-20% of the population, has a language-based learning issue. There is an almost equal prevalence of dyslexia in both sexes. Furthermore, 38% of all fourth-graders have "below basic" reading skills, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

Increase the need for dyslexia treatment will propel the market growth

The cost to society of the failure to master fundamental reading abilities throughout school years is also expected to increase the need for dyslexia treatment. As an illustration, in the UK, the expenditure per person up to the age of 37 is between US$6746 AND US$58,015.60 and between US$6746 throughout the life of individual. as a result, the usd value increases from US$267.14 million to US$3.37 billion.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the dyslexia treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the dyslexia treatment market due to the increased costs for developing research and development capabilities, high prevalence of dyslexia and also due to the availability of high-tech devices. Additionally, rising public awareness and an increase in the number of students enrolled in special education programmes contribute to the expansion of the region in this market

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to rising healthcare infrastructure development costs, an increase in the prevalence of neurological illnesses and rising personal disposable income

Critical Insights Related to the Dyslexia Treatment Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Dyslexia Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Type Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Therapy Type Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Drug Class Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Drugs Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Dyslexia Treatment Market, By Region Global Dyslexia Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

