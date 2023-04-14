Submit Release
Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4000 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 2:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4000 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

