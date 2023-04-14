Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 800 Block of Yuma Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:33 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Dennis Simms, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested an adult male, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 21-year-old Juvan Alston, of Fort Washington, MD, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.