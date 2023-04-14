Professional Service Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Professional Service Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Professional Service Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the professional service robots market trends. As per TBRC’s professional service robots industry forecast, the professional service robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $172.44 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 38.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the professional service robots industry is due to the increasing demand for automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest professional service robots market share. Major players in the professional service robots industry include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boston Dynamics, Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Aethon Inc., AB Electrolux, Kuka AG, iRobot Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH.

Professional Service Robots Market Segments

● By Type: UAV, Unmanned Ground Based Vehicles, Demining Robots, Defense Robot, Construction Robots, Other Types

● By Offering: Hardware and Software

● By Application: Oil And Gas, Construction And Building, Mining And Metallurgical, Defense And Military, Automotive, Medical, Logistics, and Other Applications

● By End-use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

● By Geography: The global professional service robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Professional service robots refer to a robot that is used in a professional setting outside of the usual manufacturing floor scenario. They are comparable to industrial robots that are typically used in hazardous, demanding, menial, or repetitive tasks where automation technology surpasses manual labour.

