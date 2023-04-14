Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Demand | Top Players, Growth, Market Revenue and Industry Forecast by 2030
Genetic Testing Market Size and Trends Analysis By Type (Prescribed Genetic Testing and Direct-to-Consumer), Method, By Application, - Forecast till 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The genetic testing market size was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2021 is projected to grow from USD 8.91 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.48 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.10% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases, growing awareness and acceptance of genetic testing, and the rise in direct-to-consumer genetic testing are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.
The genetic testing market refers to the industry that provides services and products related to analyzing DNA or RNA samples for genetic disorders, diseases, or traits. Genetic testing involves examining an individual's DNA or RNA to identify changes or mutations that could potentially cause health problems.
Market Segmentation
The genetic testing market can be segmented based on several factors, including test type, application, technology, and end-user.
Test Type: The genetic testing market can be segmented into several types of tests, including:
Diagnostic Testing: This involves identifying genetic changes that cause a disease or condition in a symptomatic individual.
Carrier Testing: This involves identifying individuals who carry one copy of a gene mutation that could cause a genetic disorder in their offspring.
Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing: This involves identifying genetic changes that increase the risk of developing a disease before any symptoms appear.
Prenatal Testing: This involves identifying genetic disorders in a fetus before birth.
Newborn Screening: This involves testing newborns for certain genetic disorders.
Pharmacogenomic Testing: This involves identifying genetic variations that affect an individual's response to certain drugs.
Application: The genetic testing market can be segmented based on its application, which includes: Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Rare and Genetic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others
Technology: The genetic testing market can be segmented into several technologies, including: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarrays, Others
End-User: The genetic testing market can be segmented based on its end-users, which include: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Direct-to-Consumer Testing Companies, Others
Overall, the segmentation of the genetic testing market helps in understanding the market dynamics and developing targeted strategies for market players to cater to the specific needs of their target audience.
Key Players
Some key players in the genetic testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Regional Analysis
The genetic testing market is segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America is currently the largest market for genetic testing, accounting for the majority of the global market share. This is mainly due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, and growing demand for personalized medicine. The United States is the largest contributor to the genetic testing market in North America.
Europe is the second-largest market for genetic testing, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of genetic testing in the region, government initiatives promoting personalized medicine, and rising incidences of genetic disorders. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain are among the major contributors to the genetic testing market in Europe.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the genetic testing market due to increasing awareness and acceptance of genetic testing, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of genetic disorders in the region. China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the genetic testing market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the genetic testing market due to increasing government initiatives promoting personalized medicine, growing awareness of genetic testing, and rising incidences of genetic diseases in the regions.
Overall, the global genetic testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, growing demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in technology.
