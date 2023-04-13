CNO Gilday and Connecticut Congressman Visit General Dynamics Electric Boat

GROTON, Conn. – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday traveled to Groton, Connecticut, April 13, and visited General Dynamics Electric Boat with Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.).

During the visit, they met with Electric Boat leadership, received program briefs, and toured shipyard facilities.

“We’re working side by side with Congress and industry to build the most ready and lethal fleet we can,” said Gilday. “Today’s visit is an important opportunity to see the progress and improvements being made by our industry partners in New England.”

Upon arrival, Gilday and Courtney were met by Mr. Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. Throughout the afternoon, the leaders discussed shipbuilding, talent management and workforce development, capacity, and capabilities.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs, and modernizes nuclear submarines for the Navy – to include work on the Navy’s new Columbia-class. These new ballistic missile submarines will replace the Ohio-class variant as the Navy’s contribution to the nuclear triad, which remains the most survivable leg of the U.S. strategic nuclear deterrent force.

“Whenever we talk about ‘the Arsenal of Democracy,’ our defense industrial base needs to be the centerpiece of that discussion,” said Gilday. “The work being done here in Connecticut is vitally important to our Navy, and I’m incredibly appreciative of the team's collaborative efforts.”

Gilday last visited Groton in February 2022.