Contact Lenses Market to Register a Growth of 3.50% CAGR Anticipated to Top USD 11.72 Billion by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Report Information By Usage, By Design, By Material, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2030NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contact lenses market size is expected to gain a value of USD 11.72 billion and grow at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.50% from 2022 to 2030.
The contact lenses market refers to the industry involved in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of contact lenses. Contact lenses are small, thin lenses that are placed directly on the surface of the eye to correct vision problems or for cosmetic purposes. They are a popular alternative to eyeglasses and can be used for a variety of vision problems, including myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
Key Players
The market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the industry. These companies include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon (a division of Novartis), and Bausch + Lomb. Other companies operating in the market include CooperVision, Carl Zeiss AG, and Hoya Corporation.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6210
Market Segmentation
The contact lenses market can be segmented on the basis of product type, design, distribution channel, and region.
By product type, the market can be segmented into: Soft contact lenses, Rigid gas permeable contact lenses, Hybrid contact lenses, Others
Soft contact lenses are the most popular type of contact lens, and are used to correct a variety of vision problems. Rigid gas permeable lenses are used for more severe cases of vision correction, and hybrid lenses combine the features of both soft and rigid lenses.
By design, the market can be segmented into: Spherical contact lenses, Toric contact lenses, Multifocal contact lenses, Others
Spherical contact lenses are used to correct nearsightedness or farsightedness, while toric contact lenses are used to correct astigmatism. Multifocal contact lenses are used for presbyopia, which is a condition that affects the ability to focus on objects up close.
By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into: E-commerce, Retail stores, Clinics and hospitals
E-commerce is the fastest-growing distribution channel for contact lenses, driven by the convenience and accessibility of online shopping. Retail stores and clinics and hospitals also play an important role in the distribution of contact lenses.
By region, the market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Each region has its own unique market dynamics and growth opportunities, as described in the Regional Analysis section.
Regional Analysis
The contact lenses market is a global market, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa being the major regions for the industry. Each region has its own unique characteristics and market dynamics.
North America is the largest market for contact lenses, with the United States being the largest contributor to the market. The market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of vision disorders and a growing aging population. In addition, there is a high level of awareness about the benefits of contact lenses among the population.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (129 Pages) on contact lenses: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/contact-lenses-market-6210
Europe is the second-largest market for contact lenses, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France being major contributors. The market is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of vision disorders, an increasing aging population, and high levels of disposable income.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as a large population, increasing awareness about eye health, and rising disposable income. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the market in the region.
Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are relatively smaller markets for contact lenses but are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growth in these regions is driven by factors such as an increasing aging population, rising awareness about eye health, and increasing disposable income.
Overall, the contact lenses market is expected to continue to grow globally, with each region having its own unique market dynamics and growth opportunities.
Discover More Research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:
Smart Contact Lenses Market Information, By Application (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intraocular Pressure Monitoring), By End User Type (Hospitals, Clinics And Home Care Settings) - Forecast Till 2027
Cataract Surgery Devices Market Research Report: Information By Device Type (Intraocular lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment and Femtosecond Laser Equipment), By End-Users (Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Contact:
Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
+1 628 258 0071 (US)
+44 2035 002 764 (UK)
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Prateek Raonka
Market Research Future
+ +1 (855) 661-4441
email us here