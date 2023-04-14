Carper, Booker, Duckworth Statement on EPA Providing $117 million for New Environmental Justice Technical Assistance Centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), founders and co-chairs of the Senate’s Environmental Justice Caucus (EJC), today issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) selection of 17 eligible entities to serve as Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTACs). These EJ TCTACs will receive $177 million to help underserved and overburdened communities across the country access federal funds.

“As co-founders of the Environmental Justice Caucus, we applaud the Biden administration for taking another important step to advance environmental justice. These new technical assistance centers will help more communities access the federal resources they need to protect public health and the environment and promote equitable economic development. We appreciate the administration’s ongoing work to ensure that all Americans, including communities of color and low-income communities, benefit from the historic investments made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.”

About the EJC:

The Senate Environmental Justice Caucus calls Congress’ attention to the many environmental justice issues affecting our nation. The caucus is focused on raising awareness, advancing legislation, conducting oversight and providing a voice for communities that have long been disproportionately impacted by pollution.

