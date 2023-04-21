Infopro Learning to Participate in Europe’s Leading L&D Conference

Infopro Learning has announced its participation in Europe’s leading L&D conference in London, scheduled for May 3-4th, 2023.
PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This annual conference is the largest event in Europe dedicated to learning and development professionals, attracting learning and development professionals from across the globe to share best practices, learn about the latest industry trends and innovations, and network with peers.
Infopro Learning will be showcasing its innovative solutions, including its award-winning learning management system, custom eLearning development, and cutting-edge learning technologies.Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Infopro Learning team at Booth C68, where they can learn more about the company’s offerings and how they can benefit their organization.
The conference will take place at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre and will provide attendees with the opportunity to network with peers, attend keynote presentations and participate in interactive workshops and panel discussions.
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.