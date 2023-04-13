Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 585

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,569 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 585
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
576
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DILLON, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD AND
COSTA, APRIL 13, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 13, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for
exclusions from tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 204 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by
adding a clause to read:
Section 204. Exclusions from Tax.--The tax imposed by
section 202 shall not be imposed upon any of the following:
* * *
(76) The sale at retail or use of an emergency preparedness
item during the exclusion period by an individual purchaser for
nonbusiness use. For purposes of this clause, the following
