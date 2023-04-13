Product cultivation at the edges of the fields to be supported

UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev defined priority tasks for expanding product cultivation in areas along the edges of the fields.

The corresponding instruction was given at a meeting on agriculture on March 23 this year. An inventory carried out by the Cadastre Agency after that showed that about 60,000 hectares of land along the edges of the fields are not fully used. According to calculations, an additional 337 thousand tons of products can be obtained due to the effective use of these lands.

It was noted that the Agency for the Provision of Services in Agriculture would be responsible for organizing this work. For the development of land along the edges of the fields, agronomists will be involved on a seasonal basis. Research Institutes of Vegetable, Melon, and Potato Production and Horticulture, Viticulture and Winemaking named after Academician M. Mirzayev will cooperate with the Agency.

100 billion UZS will be allocated for seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, and water supply for farming at the edges of the fields.

The issues of storage and processing of grown products are of great importance. In this regard, it was decided to allocate 50 billion UZS for the purchase of drying and refrigeration equipment.

It was noted that there are opportunities for breeding 600,000 birds and placing almost 300,000 bee hives along canals and drainage networks along the edges of the fields.

The current procedure allows farms to lease land for secondary lease only for a period of up to 1 year. Taking into account that such trees as grapes, mulberries, poplars grow for many years, it was proposed to increase the lease term to 10 years.

The Head of state instructed to ensure the high-quality implementation of these measures.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan