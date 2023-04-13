UZBEKISTAN, April 13 - The Ministry of Transport signed a Memorandum on Cooperation with Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC)

The Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov met with representatives of the delegation headed by the newly elected Chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) Oleg Storchevoy.

Issues of cooperation between the Ministry and the committee in the field of civil aviation, flight safety, training and advanced training of personnel were discussed at the meeting.

As well as practical assistance from the IAC in the preparation and conduct of the ICAO audit, which will be held from 17 to 29 May 2023, the issue of the participation of the Deputy Chairman of the committee A. Zaiko as a consultant was considered.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Interstate Aviation Committee and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On the investigation and prevention of aviation accidents”.

Source: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan