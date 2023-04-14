Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 48th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 17, 2023, in the 1000 block of 48th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:31 pm, the suspects approached the victim who was exiting their vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, took the victim’s property and vehicle key. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.