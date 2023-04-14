Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,513 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment and a Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
At approximately 3:50 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect destroyed property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, 62-year-old Raymond Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.