Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 400 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 400 block of I Street, Northwest.
At approximately 9:51 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.