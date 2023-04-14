Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses: Unit Block of K Street, Northeast

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,574 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred, in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast.
Burglary Two of an Establishment
On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 12:49 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 23-055-505
Previously, on Monday, April 10, 2023, 24-year-old Danielle Matthews of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offense.
Destruction of Property
On Wednesday, April 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 pm the suspect destroyed property at the listed location and fled the scene. CCN: 23-056-448
The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.