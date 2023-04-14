Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses: Unit Block of K Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred, in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast.

Burglary Two of an Establishment

On Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 12:49 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 23-055-505

Previously, on Monday, April 10, 2023, 24-year-old Danielle Matthews of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offense.

Destruction of Property

On Wednesday, April 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 pm the suspect destroyed property at the listed location and fled the scene. CCN: 23-056-448

The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.