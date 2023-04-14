Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4000 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,574 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.
At approximately 2:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.