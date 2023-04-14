Over 400 firms join Vietnam International Café Show in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 14 - HCM CITY — Việt Nam International Café Show 2023, a coffee, food and beverage exhibition, opened in HCM City on April 13, attracting more than 400 domestic and international exhibitors.

Organised by Exporum Vietnam Company, the event features famous international coffee machine brands such as La Marzocco, Victoria Arduino, Nuova Simonelli, Rocket, Sanremo, BFC, Breville, CIME, Lamvita and Giesen.

It also has the presence of leading Vietnamese coffee export companies such as Trung Nguyên, Simexco, Intimex, An Thái, Tín Nghĩa, and Vĩnh Hiệp, who are displaying green and instant coffee products, along with many brands of raw materials and ingredients for bartending and baking such as Maulin (Great Eastern), Dalamilk, Vinamilk, Tân Nhất Hương, Barista Buddy, Trùm Nguyên Liệu, Long Beach and Osterberg.

Also at the exhibition, there will be the Vietnam National Barista Championship and Vietnam National Latte Art Championship, which are the only two competitions in Việt Nam certified by World Coffee Events.

The competitions aim to find the best baristas representing the Vietnamese barista industry to compete in international contests.

This is an opportunity for young Vietnamese to have the opportunity to hone and show their skills, use many new products as well as listen to the opinions of leading experts in the world to improve their professional skill level.

The annual Việt Nam International Café Show, which is part of a series of Cafe Show exhibitions in Seoul, Shanghai, Paris and Việt Nam, will provide an opportunity for leading domestic and foreign managers and experts to meet and share orientations, strategies, solutions and practical management tools in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of coffee, tea, food and beverage for restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.

The event will conclude on April 15 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7. — VNS