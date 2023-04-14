MFAET announces visit of New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is pleased to announce a two-days visit of New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Carmel Sepuloni to the Solomon Islands from the 16th-18th April 2023.

The Deputy Prime Minister is leading her team on its Pacific Mission to Honiara where she is expected to make a call on the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi at Government House upon arrival as well as a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

Hon. Sepuloni is also expected to hold a Bilateral Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele.

The delegation will also visit a number of New Zealand funded projects including St. Vincent Early Childhood Education Centre at Burns Creek, Amazing Grace Cocoa Farm at Tenaru, Multi-Purpose Youth Hall and the Forum Fisheries Agency.

The Minister will also have the chance to have morning tea with returned workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme before leaving the country on Tuesday morning.

The diplomatic relation between Solomon Islands and New Zealand was established on 7 July 1978 (at the time Solomon Islands gained independence). Since then, cordial relations have been equally enjoyed by both countries based on mutual interests.

Solomon Islands had benefited a lot from this relationship over the years through the assistance given by the New Zealand Government. Most notably, Covid-19 Pandemic assistance.

The cordial relations have been strengthened by frequent bilateral visits from both countries.

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Hon Jeremiah Manele visited New Zealand from 3rd to 6th October 2022 and the New Zealand Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence Committee paid a visit to Honiara from the 14th to 17th of March 2023.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Solomon Islands Education Minister have also been invited to visit New Zealand during the course of this year.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE