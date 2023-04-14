New Haven Barracks / DUI / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001363

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/13/23, 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: DUI, DLS

ACCUSED: Keagan Bothwell

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/13/23 at approximately 2212 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Greenbush Road near the intersection with Green Meadow Lane in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Keagan Bothwell (19) of Charlotte, VT. At that time, Bothwell’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

While speaking with Bothwell, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Bothwell was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bothwell was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/1/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.