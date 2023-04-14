New Haven Barracks / DUI / DLS

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,503 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001363
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/13/23, 2212 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATIONS: DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Keagan Bothwell
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/13/23 at approximately 2212 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Greenbush Road near the intersection with Green Meadow Lane in the Town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Keagan Bothwell (19) of Charlotte, VT. At that time, Bothwell’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.
While speaking with Bothwell, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Bothwell was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bothwell was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/1/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.