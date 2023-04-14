Submit Release
Sky Gold Corp. Option Set

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") SKYGSRKZF announces it has set 700,000 options at an exercise price of $0.11 good for 3 years to directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA for the benefit of its shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

https://www.accesswire.com/749222/Sky-Gold-Corp-Option-Set

