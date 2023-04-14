Federal Disaster Assistance Tops $7.7 Million in Just Three Weeks After Mississippi Tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. - Just over two weeks after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration following the March 24-25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, more than $7.7 million in federal assistance has been approved to support survivors with their recovery.

To date, more than $3.2 million in FEMA Housing Assistance has been approved for eligible homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties. The funding will help with storm-related damage, including home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

Another FEMA program called Other Needs Assistance has approved more than $2.1 million to help cover the cost of storm-related personal property replacement, moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, medical and dental expenses.

The state and FEMA have Disaster Recovery Centers in each of the six designated counties, which provide one-on-one assistance to survivors. To find the closet one, visit fema.gov/drc. Homeowners and renters can visit any center for assistance.

FEMA staff was on site with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency within hours after the tornadoes hit. More than 450 FEMA specialists are supporting the recovery mission and more are on the way.

How to Apply to FEMA

You can apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance at any Disaster Recovery Center, but there are other options, as well. For example, apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time seven days a week or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

After applying for FEMA disaster assistance, you may be referred to SBA to request a low-interest disaster loan. Survivors are encouraged to go through the entire process as this may open the door for additional resources for their recovery.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.