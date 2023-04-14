Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Jacksonville and Sherwood

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,570 in the last 365 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– FEMA and the State of Arkansas will open joint Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Jacksonville and Sherwood, Arkansas, on Friday, April 14 to help survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
The DRCs opening Friday, April 14 at 7 a.m. include:
1st United Methodist Church
308 W Main St.
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Hours: Mon-Sun: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Pulaski County — Sherwood
Wildwood Center & Medical Tower
2402 Wildwood Ave.
North Little Rock, AR 72207
Hours: Mon-Sun: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
DRCs are also open in several other locations.
Cross County – Wynne
Ridgeview Church
999 US Hwy 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
Hours: Monday - Saturday 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday: 1–7 p.m.
Pulaski County – Little Rock
West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.
Little Rock, AR 72204
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Pulaski County – North Little Rock
North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, 72114
Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance, Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas. No appointments are necessary. You may also get help to do the following:
FEMA also has teams canvassing in the most heavily impacted areas as determined by local officials.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.