Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Fermilab's New Integrated Engineering Research Center at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ILLINOIS, April 13 - CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined government officials and stakeholders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of Fermilab's new Integrated Engineering Research Center and PIP-II cryoplant building. Fermilab is a premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory and a recognized world leader in neutrino research and science. The new Integrated Engineering Research Center will bring together some of the world's greatest engineers, technicians, and scientists to tackle the technical challenges of particle physics.





"Today, our state's leadership on the national and global tech stage is clearer than ever," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The growing nexus of partnerships, innovation hubs, public and private universities, national laboratories, and international research programs will fuel the next generation of economic vitality for communities across the state - and a next generation of discovery for the world. So often, we don't know we're witnessing history until it's over. With Fermilab, we get to celebrate discovery and innovation in real time."





Within the new PIP-II cryoplant building, Fermilab has already begun building the first particle accelerator in the United States that will serve as the center of its accelerator complex. It will also power the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment and provide the capability and capacity to support a diverse physics program for decades to come.





In 2020, Illinois was named a top recipient for federal quantum research in the nation, enabling the advancement of the state's status as a technology hub. Governor Pritzker's administration has prioritized the advancement of science, research, and innovation, including the following investments:

$500 million for Discovery Partners Institute to establish its Innovation Network at regional universities throughout the state

$200 million for the Chicago Quantum Exchange

$25 million for the new Chan Zuckerberg biomedical hub in Chicago

$21 million for the Electric Vehicle Innovation Cluster

$15.4 million to increase access to modern lab space

$15 million for two top-tier manufacturing training academies downstate

Last month, Governor Pritzker's administration launched the Innovative Illinois Coalition, a first-of-its-kind effort to identify and pursue funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will allow Illinois to continue being a leader in the global technology space.