Illinois EPA Invests Nearly $86 Million in Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects in Third Quarter of FY23

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is announcing the issuance of $85,956,802 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (January - March 2023). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. A total of $13,326,437 in loan forgiveness was provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.





"Communities throughout Illinois are facing significant challenges as they address aging infrastructure, and Illinois EPA is pleased to provide financial assistance to so many of them to help with those efforts," said Director John J. Kim. "So far in fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $232 million in our state's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and there are more communities in line to receive future funding from the program. These funds not only provide for safe drinking water and protect our water resources, but they also bring good jobs to each community."





Illinois EPA's SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects. Both programs provide funding at a low interest rate of just 1.24 percent for State FY23. These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for State FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.









County Recipient Description Amount Principal Forgiveness Adams Village of Lima The Village will be connecting to a new water source. The project includes construction of an interconnect to mains owned and maintained by the ABS Water Co-Op, from which the Village will purchase finished water. The project is receiving disadvantaged community principal forgiveness as well as small system compliance assistance principal forgiveness. The loan principal will not need to be repaid. $678,867.95 $678,867.95 Cook Metropolitan Water Reclamation District The District will repair roof slabs, floor slabs, walls, beams, and columns in the A/B and C/D service tunnels. The project includes repairs or replacement of deteriorated supports for air mains, pipe racks, and other utilities. A waterproof membrane will be applied to all accessible exterior tunnel walls and roof surfaces. The existing ventilation system will be upgraded and galvanic anodes will be installed to minimize corrosion. This project will extend the useful life of the service tunnels and ensure they operate properly. $29,738,288.75 DeWitt Clinton Sanitary District The District will make multiple improvements to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) processes. This project will allow the District to replace deteriorated equipment and upgrade treatment processes so the WWTP will meet stricter phosphorus effluent limits anticipated in the near future. $14,460,980.00 $4,338,294.00 Franklin City of West Frankfort The City will replace 1,424 water meters, install a new meter reading system, and related appurtenances. The project will allow the City to upgrade their water meters and better account for water usage. $688,790.24 $344,395.12 Grundy/Will Village of Diamond The Village will replace 579 old lead-containing water meters. Any lead piping or lead components identified during meter replacement will also be replaced. $335,692.98 $167,846.49







