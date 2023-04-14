Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks// Petit Larceny & Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A20011786

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                           

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/03/2023  1819

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Hill Dr Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny & Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Chauncey Chryst                                                      

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 1819hours on April 3, 2023 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft from a residence on Sandy Hill Drive in Richford, VT where several items were taken.  

 

Subsequent investigation revealed that Chauncey Chryst, 72 years old of Richford, unlawfully took items from outside and inside a residence without permission. He was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges on June 12, 2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: June 12, 2023/ 0830   

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

