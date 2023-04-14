St. Albans Barracks// Petit Larceny & Burglary

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,504 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A20011786
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/03/2023 1819
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Hill Dr Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny & Burglary
ACCUSED: Chauncey Chryst
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 1819hours on April 3, 2023 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft from a residence on Sandy Hill Drive in Richford, VT where several items were taken.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Chauncey Chryst, 72 years old of Richford, unlawfully took items from outside and inside a residence without permission. He was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges on June 12, 2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: June 12, 2023/ 0830
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.