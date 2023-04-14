Global Medical Sensors Market to Reach $20,747.4 Million by 2031: Increasing Adoption of Smart Sensors in Medical Facilities Drives Growth

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,443 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Sensors Market 2021-2031 by Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical sensors market will reach $20,747.4 million by 2031, growing by 9.6% annually over 2021-2031.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensors in medical facilities, rising incidents of chronic diseases along with the growing elderly population, emerging IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare, and the accelerating demand for wearable devices such as ventilators amid COVID-19.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Mechanism, Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region.
Based on Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By Procedure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
