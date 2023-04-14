Modular construction market size in US to grow by USD 5,641.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Market growth from residential segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Modular Construction Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 5,641.62 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.61%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial) and type (permanent and relocatable). The residential segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Modular buildings offer various benefits, such as time savings and quick return on investment. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in the demand for new residential units. This, in turn, is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size for the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Vendor Landscape

The modular construction market in US is moderately fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. The rise in construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. However, factors such as volatile input costs, complex decision-making, and complicated approval process are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. To gain a competitive edge in the market, vendors in the market are likely to offer new products and carry out acquisition strategies. This, in turn, is expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the modular construction market in US during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges - The market is driven by factors such as robust infrastructure development. The number of new buildings in the US is rising. According to Associated General Contractors of America, total construction spending increased by 10.9% in 2022 when compared to 2021. Moreover, many private companies in the construction industry have initiated new commercial mega-projects. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the complicated approval process of modular construction is challenging the growth of the market. All construction projects in the US should comply with relevant local, state, and federal laws and regulations. The approval process for modular building construction is very lengthy in some state and local jurisdictions. Moreover, the approval and implementation can be challenging in areas with significant union influence. Such complicated approval processes will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends – The high demand for custom facilities on a budget is a key trend in the market. Large projects use modular construction to reduce costs for affordable housing. Modular construction provides flexibility to contractors and is considered eco-friendly, as the key components can be reused and rearranged to build new homes. Therefore, the growing awareness about the benefits of modular buildings is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Abtech Inc., ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Building Pro, Commercial Structures Corp., Fluor Corp., GUERDON LLC, JL Construction, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., Lendlease Corp. Ltd., McGRATH RENTCORP, Modular Genius, Nadler Modular, Pac Van Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Skanska AB, Specialty Modular, STARRCO, and Westchester Modular Homes.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Modular Construction Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,641.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.51 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abtech Inc., ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Building Pro, Commercial Structures Corp., Fluor Corp., GUERDON LLC, JL Construction, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., Lendlease Corp. Ltd., McGRATH RENTCORP, Modular Genius, Nadler Modular, Pac Van Inc., Satellite Shelters Inc., Skanska AB, Specialty Modular, STARRCO, and Westchester Modular Homes Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

