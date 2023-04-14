Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Painless Low-Cost Treatment and Favorable Reimbursement Scenarios Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stomach Cancer Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Treatment Type, By Cancer Type, By Route of Administration, By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stomach cancer treatment market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing development of novel drugs and therapies for treating stomach cancer.

Additionally, growing demand for painless low-cost treatment and favorable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of cancer have significantly increased the growth of stomach cancer treatment across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing aging population across the globe, which is more prone to different kinds of chronic diseases like stomach cancer, is further expected to increase the demand for different cancer therapies, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, growing awareness about the benefits of new therapies, with increasing expenditure on cancer diseases worldwide, is further expected to support the stomach cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Stomach Cancer

Increasing incidences of adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors across the world are driving market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, the rising aging population is susceptible to chronic diseases like stomach cancer, which is one of the most common deadly cancers worldwide, especially among older males. This is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period.

According to National Cancer Institute, in 2022, 26,380 new stomach cancer cases and 11,090 deaths are estimated in the United States. In developing countries, stomach cancer is more diagnosed in males than females because females carry an extra copy of certain protective genes in their cells that men don't have.

The increasing prevalence of gastric cancer in the region is demanding effective therapies for treating patients, which, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the 2021 statistics published by the Canadian Cancer Society, 4,000 Canadians were affected by gastric cancer.

Growing Development In Healthcare Industry

Increasing approval of newly developed drugs from the government, along with the growing prevalence of stomach cancer, is expected to create a lucrative growth prospect for the stomach cancer market over the years. Research & Development activities play a major role in developing novel drugs and therapies.

For instance, a research team from Taiwan has recently launched two gastric cancer biomarkers. This advancement may bring remarkable growth prospects for the stomach cancer market, thereby boosting the market growth.

Similarly, oral drugs are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period as most products are available in capsules and tablets, making it a very feasible route of administration.

Growing health awareness among the population is expected to boost the stomach cancer treatment market growth. The innovative therapy launches for treating gastric cancer are expected to enhance the market simultaneously.

Different researchers and government organizations are investing in the development of novel drugs that benefit the market as well as the patient; this creates more opportunities in the market. It is estimated that 11,090 deaths (6,690 men and 4,400 women) from this disease will occur in the United States in 2022. In 2020, an estimated 768,793 people died from stomach cancer worldwide.

Report Scope:

In this report, global stomach cancer treatment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Cancer Type:

Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

HER2 Antagonists

VEGFR2 Antagonists

Others

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Others

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

6. North America Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

7. Europe Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

9. South America Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries AG

F. Hoffmann La Roche AG

Mylan N.V.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejber7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets