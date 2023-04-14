Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 14, 2023

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,442 in the last 365 days.
April 13, 2023 10:02 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
8:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a traditional ceremony with the First Nations Health Authority, First Nations Health Council, and Squamish Nation. He will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu.
Closed to media
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement related to investments in high-quality and culturally safe health care services for First Nations in British Columbia. A community question and answer period will follow. He will be joined by the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu.
Notes for media:
