Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 14, 2023

April 13, 2023 10:02 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - 

Note: All times local

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

8:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a traditional ceremony with the First Nations Health Authority, First Nations Health Council, and Squamish Nation. He will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu.



Closed to media


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement related to investments in high-quality and culturally safe health care services for First Nations in British Columbia. A community question and answer period will follow. He will be joined by the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.



This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c9668.html

