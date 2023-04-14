Submit Release
Perseus March Quarterly Investor Webinar

Perth, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/April 14, 2023/ Perseus Mining Limited PRU is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday April 19, 2023.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday April 19, 2023

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

 Canada: Tuesday April 18, 2023

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm

 UK: Wednesday April 19, 2023

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jWTIfxKxSQCJ-OAvinLQIw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 886 8168 9682

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb1ZjN21qP

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


