Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Taliaferro County

Taliaferro County, GA (April 13, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Taliaferro County, Georgia. The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 13, 2023. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation indicates on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at about 2:00 a.m., the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 100 block of Richards Lane in Crawfordville for a medical assistance call. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to get anyone to the door. At some point during the call, Kendarius Ruff, age 27, of Crawfordville, walked out the front door of the home and began shooting at the responding deputies. A Taliaferro County deputy returned fire, hitting the home several times. Neither Ruff nor the responding deputies were injured during the shooting incident.

Ruff ran away from the scene but was later taken into custody by the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office. Ruff was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released into the custody of the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the officer use of force incident. In addition, the GBI is investigating the assault on the responding deputies. Preliminary investigation revealed that Ruff was involved in a disturbance with his mother and father who also live at the home and had fired several shots inside the home prior to the deputies’ arrival. Once deputies arrived, Ruff began shooting at them. Ruff’s mother and father were not injured during the incident.

Ruff has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Ruff is currently being held without bond in the Wilkes County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review & prosecution.