FinFET Technology Market Report Indicates US$ 410.9 Billion with 26.3% CAGR Growth by 2032 - By PMI

FinFET is Fin Field-effect Transistor with new complementary metal oxide semiconductor transistor based on similarity between shape of fin and transistor. FinFET uses a conducting channel for creating thin silicone structure which is designed like a fin and this fin-shaped electrode helps in permitting gates to work on every single transistor. FinFET provides various advantages over bulk CMOS with higher drive current, lower leakage, higher speed and lower power consumption. FinFET has wide variety of applications such as tablets, laptops, smartphones, automotive, wearables, high-end networks and others.

Finfet Technology has transformed the semiconductor industry with its unique design, offering higher performance and lower power consumption. As the demand for advanced electronic devices continues to increase, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow at an impressive rate.

Analyst View:

FinFET Technology market is driven by adoption of digital technologies. Minimize in cost of FinFET is highly recommended to provide lucrative opportunities for FinFET technology market growth in coming years. Further, technological advancement with innovation, growth in mobile and electronics industries, and need for better performance with lower leakage of current is expected to facilitate the demand for FinFET Technology market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

In August 2020, TSMC launched new N12e process node based on FinFET technology which offers, 1.49x increase in frequency at iso-power with 55% reduction in power at ios-speed and 1.76x increase in logic density.

In July 2020, GlobalFoundries announced the production of 12nm FinFET technology. “12LP” technology is optimized for AI accelerator applications and ideal for power-efficient SoC and high performance application which provides, 60% of lower total power and 75% of higher device performance compared to 28nm.





Key Market Insights from the report:

FinFET Technology Market accounted for US$ 35.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 410.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.3%. The FinFET Technology Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, End-Users and Region.

Based on Product, FinFET Technology Market is segmented into CPU, MCU, GPU, FPGA, SoC, Network Processor.

Based on Technology, FinFET Technology Market is segmented into 20nm, 22nm, 7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm.

Based on End-Users, FinFET Technology Market is segmented into Computers & Tablets, Smartphones, Automotive, High End-Networks, Wearables.

By Region, the FinFET Technology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the FinFET Technology Market includes, IBM, Samsung, Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, SAP, ANSYS Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Infenineon Technologies AG, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and others.

