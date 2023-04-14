Collier County Commissioners Unanimously Pass Health Freedom Bill of Rights and Resolution

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens from the Covid Tyranny Task Force of Collier County, Florida, were successful in the passage of the Collier County Health Freedom Resolution and the Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights on April 11th, 2023. The Task Force, supported by several prominent speakers, presented their case to the commissioners, who ultimately voted unanimously in favor of the Health Freedom Bill of Rights ordinance. The resolution, with minor changes, was approved by a vote of 4 to 1.
Commissioner Hall emphasized the importance of the Health Freedom Bill of Rights and Resolution, stating, "This was the whole reason why I ran for this job." He recalled the past mistakes made in response to federal mandates and expressed his commitment to protecting liberties in Collier County. Hall explained that the resolution is not binding law but a resolve from the commissioners, adding, "We are going to have your back, we are going to protect and secure your personal liberty." Acknowledging the role of government officials in safeguarding liberties, Hall said, "We made some mistakes in the past, and I want to make sure Collier County doesn't make those same mistakes." The commissioners' dedication and support were gratefully recognized.
Regarding the passage, Scott Kiley, a Collier citizen and member of the Covid Tyranny Task Force, summarized the importance of this historic moment. He acknowledged that mistakes made during the Covid pandemic had left Collier County vulnerable and that some constitutional rights were violated. Scott Kiley emphasized, “This resolution highlights those areas where we will strive to inform, educate, impact state statutes, impact new legislation and better protect our citizens from future threats. In addition, the ordinance recognizes state statutes along with a firm rejection of any authority from the WHO over our healthcare decisions. Both of these documents will enlighten our citizens not only in Collier County, but across our great state.”
Scott Kiley highlighted the significance of the ordinance and resolution, stating that they establish a foundation of freedom for future generations. He noted that public division stems from extreme censorship and emphasized the critical role of education in enlightening and uniting citizens to preserve the Constitutional Republic. Scott Kiley urged people to spread the word and replicate this success across the nation, saying, "America must unite like never before. Globalists are coming for our freedom, and we must unite and fight back."
For more information, please contact Scott Kiley at scottjkiley@gmail.com.
RACHEL DARES
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043 email us here
Visit us on social media: Other
You just read:
Collier County Commissioners Unanimously Pass Health Freedom Bill of Rights and Resolution
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.