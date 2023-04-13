When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 13, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 13, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Rico Perez Products, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Super Kids Colostrum, Dietary Supplement

April 13, 2023, Rico Perez Products, Inc. of Miami, Florida is voluntarily recalling 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets, because they may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablet was distributed at Dr. Rico Perez Vitamin & Supplement stores locations in California, Florida, New Jersey, and New York and online via the company website (ricoperez.com).

The affected product comes in a 60-count, white plastic bottle, UPC 8 79840 00044 6, with the following lot number and expiration dates:

Lot # 1117002 Exp. 04/30/2023

Lot # 0122003 Exp. 07/31/2024

Lot # 0223539 Exp. 11/30/2025

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this product to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not indicate the presence of milk.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-856-5304 or Info@ricoperez.com from 10am-6pm EST, Monday-Friday.