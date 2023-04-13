First Lady Abbott Dedicates Broken Spoke Texas Historical Marker In Austin

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott last night dedicated the Broken Spoke honky-tonk as a Texas State Historical Marker at a ceremony in Austin. During the ceremony outside of the famed barn-style country music venue, the First Lady celebrated the legendary history of the Broken Spoke and emphasized the importance of keeping Texas history and traditions alive.

"For 59 years, the Broken Spoke and the music, stories, and legacies of its artists have delighted and inspired us," said First Lady Abbott. "Places like the Broken Spoke are crucial touchpoints with our Texas culture, connecting us with our heritage and with each other. We must remember the importance of our legendary Texas dancehalls and the culture, history, and traditions they keep alive. I am honored to dedicate this historical marker here at the Broken Spoke as we ensure this institution remains a Texas treasure for generations to come."

First Lady Abbott was joined at the dedication ceremony by Austin City Council Member Ryan Alter, Travis County Historical Commission Chair Bob Ward, Broken Spoke General Manager Ginny White-Peacock, Texas Music Hall of Famer Monte Warden, author Donna Marie Miller, and other local and music industry leaders.

Established in 1964, the Broken Spoke is a bastion for traditional country music and considered one of the "last of the true Texas dancehalls."