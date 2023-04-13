Governor Abbott Reappoints Cummings To Cancer Prevention And Research Institute Of Texas Oversight Committee

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Cummings, M.D. to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Committee is the governing body of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

David Cummings, M.D. of San Angelo is a cancer physician at the Shannon Clinic. He is board certified in medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member and past president of the Concho Valley County Medical Society and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Texas Medical Association, and the American Society of Hematology. He also is past president and on the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Texas Southwest Council and a former member of the economic development corporation for San Angelo. Cummings received a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Pre-Medicine from Baylor University and Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.