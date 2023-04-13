Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,486 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Cummings To Cancer Prevention And Research Institute Of Texas Oversight Committee

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Cummings, M.D. to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Committee is the governing body of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.   

David Cummings, M.D. of San Angelo is a cancer physician at the Shannon Clinic. He is board certified in medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member and past president of the Concho Valley County Medical Society and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Texas Medical Association, and the American Society of Hematology. He also is past president and on the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Texas Southwest Council and a former member of the economic development corporation for San Angelo. Cummings received a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Pre-Medicine from Baylor University and Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Cummings To Cancer Prevention And Research Institute Of Texas Oversight Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more