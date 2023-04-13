Collaboration continues with second term King Government

CANADA, April 13 - Today, Premier Dennis King released a memorandum sent to the Leader of the Official Opposition and the Leader of the Third Party requesting input into the upcoming Speech from the Throne and the 2023-2024 Operating Budget. This practice started in 2019 when King formed the first minority government in over 100 years on Prince Edward Island and continued throughout the entirety of the first term of the King government.

“During the election, I heard loud and clear from Islanders from tip-to-tip that the new style of positive and collaborative governance was something that shouldn’t stop regardless of the make-up of the next Legislative Assembly. During many conversations, I committed that no matter the result, if I was fortunate enough to be the Premier after April 3, 2023, that this style of governance would continue regardless of the results.” - Premier Dennis King

The memorandum was sent to Hal Perry, Leader of the Official Opposition and Peter Bevan-Baker, Leader of the Third Party requesting input be sent to Government by Friday, April 21, 2023.

In the memorandum, it asked for the leaders to consult with their caucus and submit realistic and achievable input into these two important documents that will signal the priorities not only of government but of the entire Legislative Assembly for the months and years to come. Government caucus members will be asked to provide the same input both the Speech from the Throne and the Operating Budget.

“This is an opportunity for PEI to continue to show the rest of our country, and the world, that working together is possible no matter what the result of an election,” said Hon. Dennis King. “We have proven to be the envy of the country when it comes to this new style of politics and I believe this is our collective opportunity to demonstrate to other jurisdictions that when you put the best interest of people at the heart of democracy, good things can happen for those in which we are elected to serve.”

The memorandum requested input be received no later than Friday, April 21, 2023. The Speech from the Throne will be the first order of Government business once the Legislature resumes next month. The 2023-2024 Operating Budget will be introduced after the Speech from the Throne is dispatched.

