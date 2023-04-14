NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: Several weeks leading up to 4/12/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities

ACCUSED: Randy McEntee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For several weeks leading up to and including 4/12/23, Troopers received dozens of false reports to 911 via text. The anonymous reports ranged from noise disturbances to suspicious persons armed with firearms, all at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. This required multiple unnecessary in-person responses by Troopers and the resulting disturbance of uninvolved guests.

On 4/12/23, Troopers identified the anonymous texter as Randy McEntee (27) of New Haven, VT. McEntee was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.