NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B5001340 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: Several weeks leading up to 4/12/23 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven 

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities 

 

ACCUSED: Randy McEntee 

AGE: 27 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

For several weeks leading up to and including 4/12/23, Troopers received dozens of false reports to 911 via text. The anonymous reports ranged from noise disturbances to suspicious persons armed with firearms, all at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. This required multiple unnecessary in-person responses by Troopers and the resulting disturbance of uninvolved guests. 

 

On 4/12/23, Troopers identified the anonymous texter as Randy McEntee (27) of New Haven, VT. McEntee was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

