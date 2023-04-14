NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ False Reports to Law Enforcement

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,560 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001340
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: Several weeks leading up to 4/12/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven
VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities
ACCUSED: Randy McEntee
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For several weeks leading up to and including 4/12/23, Troopers received dozens of false reports to 911 via text. The anonymous reports ranged from noise disturbances to suspicious persons armed with firearms, all at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. This required multiple unnecessary in-person responses by Troopers and the resulting disturbance of uninvolved guests.
On 4/12/23, Troopers identified the anonymous texter as Randy McEntee (27) of New Haven, VT. McEntee was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.