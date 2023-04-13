Idaho Fish and Game re-opens two WMAs in eastern and southeastern Idaho

With improving winter conditions in some parts of the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions, Idaho Fish and Game will open Market Lake and Portneuf Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) to public entry effective immediately.

Hunters and other outdoor recreationists are reminded that springtime is still hard on big game. Fat reserves are depleted, making animals vulnerable when pushed. Please give them their space while enjoying your springtime adventures. And, if hiking with dogs, remember it is unlawful to allow your dogs to harass or chase big game.

Please note that Tex Creek, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs still remain closed until further notice due to more extreme winter conditions in those areas.