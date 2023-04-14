Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera to Declare Colorado the First "Donate Life Community" State

The Colorado State Government partners with Donor Alliance in a bold commitment to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation

In a strong display of commitment, the Colorado State Government will today declare its support for organ, eye and tissue donation by becoming the nation's first Donate Life Community state. Working alongside Donor Alliance—the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado—the state's efforts will raise awareness and advocacy for donation while honoring the generosity of organ, eye and tissue donors and their families, and celebrating transplant recipients.

To save and heal lives and create a culture where donation is embraced as a fundamental human responsibility, Donate Life America created the Donate Life Community program. The program aims to inspire select localities to promote organ, eye and tissue donation to its community residents through education and donor registration opportunities. Several cities across the country are already participating, including Aurora. Colorado will become the first state to officially declare itself a Donate Life Community.

"Colorado has an incredible legacy of success in donation and transplantation, and we lead the nation with more people signing up to become potential donors than any other state," said Dianne Primavera, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado. "Today we are recommitting to this mission by spreading greater awareness about the importance of donation and making it a statewide priority for years to come."

Colorado's proclamation will officially be made tonight, amidst National Donate Life Month, at 6:45 PM at the Denver City and County Building. Lt. Governor Primavera will make the announcement and participate in a lighting ceremony in recognition of the cause.

Businesses, governments, and individuals throughout Colorado are ‘Shining a Light' to show support for organ, eye and tissue donation with light displays, proclamations and flag raising events to honor, celebrate, and recognize National Donate Life Month. Participating organizations will be illuminated in blue and green light displays throughout the month.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement that the Colorado State Government has made this landmark commitment to partner with us in support of donation and transplantation in Colorado," said Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO, Donor Alliance. "This effort is in dedication to the nearly 1,500 Coloradans who await a lifesaving transplant right now, Coloradans who have generously given the gift of life after death, and the residents who have received a second chance at life and health after receiving a transplant."

To sign up to become an organ, eye and tissue donor, please visit DonorAlliance.org.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 6.3 million residents and 112 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 56 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA owns, manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national logo and brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; owns and manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org, and the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005875/en/