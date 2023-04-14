Expertise Consultancy Libya Set to Complete Its Purpose-Built Tripoli Compound to Provide Turnkey Solutions for Clients

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Expertise Consultancy Libya, a leading provider of business solutions, has been constructing a purpose-built compound strategically located in the capital of Libya to provide clients with easy access to key locations in the region.

Following the successful opening of the Benghazi compound in 2022, Expertise Consultancy Libya has commenced the construction of the Tripoli compound, which is scheduled to be finalised in the first quarter of 2024. Expertise Consultancy's Tripoli compound will support clients in achieving their objectives in the developing region. Built with security protocols, client comfort, and requirements in mind, the compound is situated between the new airport and central Tripoli, aligning with future development plans. Spanning 15,000 square metres, the compound features 8 buildings, including 6 mixed-use villas for office space and accommodation, a gym and restaurant, and a security building with access control and monitoring facilities.

Conveniently located near key infrastructure, such as airports and corporate headquarters, the compound offers a range of services, such as access control infrastructure, fitness facilities, serviced offices and accommodations, underground parking and storage, conferencing facilities, an on-site cafeteria and restaurant, 24-hour security, and backup utility infrastructure. The compound provides various serviced office layouts, with a capacity of 30 offices, and accommodation options, including 30 ensuite rooms and self-contained apartments.

As a 100% Libyan-owned and operational organization, Expertise Consultancy has remained committed to its goal of being a significant player in Libya's development. The new facility marks an important milestone in the company's commitment to rebuilding Libya's economy and fostering international collaboration. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including a secure living area, offices, storage facilities, and workshops, all equipped with the latest technology to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity.

"Our new compound represents a significant investment in our clients and our commitment to providing turnkey solutions that enable them to operate successfully in Libya," said Tamim Rashed, the founder of Expertise Consultancy. "We are proud to offer state-of-the-art facilities tailored to the unique needs of our clients, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and success in the country."

Completing the purpose-built compound is a testament to Expertise Consultancy's commitment to providing world-class business solutions in Libya and beyond. The company looks forward to continuing to build on its success and playing a pivotal role in rebuilding Libya's economy.

About Expertise Consultancy

Expertise Consultancy is a locally-owned and operated organization established with the vision of contributing to developing a new Libya post-revolution and advancing the country's growth in the international community. The company combines global expertise with deep local knowledge to provide exceptional service quality and establish itself as a leading player in the Libyan market. Furthermore, Expertise Consultancy has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to Libya's development by owning all of its assets, including offices within the country. Every client that Expertise Consultancy supports is a crucial step towards achieving its long-term vision.

