JEOL: Release of Cryogen Reclamation System

- Substantially reduces the evaporation of liquid helium used in the superconducting magnet for NMR -
JEOL Ltd. 6951 (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announces launch of a new Cryogen Reclamation System for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) on April 14, 2023.
This product was jointly developed by JEOL Ltd., a manufacturer of NMR instruments, Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (JASTEC), a manufacturer of superconducting magnets, and Ulvac Cryogenics Inc. which has strengths in cryogenic technologies, by combining the cutting-edge technologies of each company.
It can substantially reduce evaporation of both liquid helium and liquid nitrogen that are inevitable as cryogen for the NMR instrument's superconducting magnet.
