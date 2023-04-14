Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market Report 2023: Health and Wellness Trends Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Premixes, Probiotics, Others), Applications, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Human Nutritional Ingredients are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the growing demand for safe and nutritious health products and supplements, rising disposable income and increasing concern over health among consumers throughout the world.

The Global Human Nutritional Ingredients is expected to generate USD 10.7 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 7.29 billion in 2021. Presently, the hectic lifestyle adopted by people results in a number of diseases due to improper nutrition. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the nutritional content of food and restricting the intake of food that is high in fat, cholesterol, sugar, and salt.

Further, a rising health and wellness trend creates demand for functional ingredients, fortified products, and dietary supplements, resulting in an increasing demand for Human Nutritional Ingredients across the globe.

Also, many companies are moving towards 'bundled'/customized solutions. May it be premixes, systems or forms, many ingredients companies are moving towards bundled, multi-ingredient solutions. The advantages of this for a supplier include increased customer collaboration/stickiness and higher margins (especially for those with exposure to commodities) while the customer benefits from more innovation, less hassle and greater speed to market.

The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and the Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.

Growing Demand for Probiotics boosting the market growth in developing markets. Probiotics are currently altering the food and supplement industries due to their widespread usefulness in treating certain gastrointestinal diseases, enhancing skin conditions, and promoting urinary and vaginal health. The use of non-dairy probiotics has increased as a result of the rapidly growing lactose-intolerant population's increased demand for vegetarian products.

Dried and HRB probiotics have recently seen tremendous growth in popularity for human consumption, thanks to the increasing influx of product developments. The rise of the Human Nutritional Ingredients market is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the expanding technological developments in the manufacture of probiotics, as well as advancements in nanotechnology, immobilization, and microencapsulation techniques.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Human Nutritional Ingredients market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Premixes, Probiotics, Others).

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Applications (Dietary Supplements, Pharma, Food & Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Others).

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

The Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , UK, France , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , , , UK, , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by CBEs type, by end use industry, by applications.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include BASF SE, British Foods PLC, DSM, DuPont Nemours Inc., Arla Foods, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, CHR Hansen Holdings, Glanbia PLC.

Key Target Audience:

Human Nutritional Ingredients Manufactures

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market, Regional Analysis

5. Americas Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia Pacific Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle East & Africa Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

12. About Us & Disclaimer

