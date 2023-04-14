Vacuum Truck Market Size to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.78%

The global vacuum truck market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Vacuum Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global vacuum truck market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Vacuum trucks are heavy-duty vehicles designed to collect, transport, and dispose of various types of waste, including liquid, sludge, and solid materials. They consist of a tank, vacuum system, and high-pressure pump to store the waste, create suction, and transport it to its destination. They are highly versatile, safe, and efficient, allowing users to complete work quickly and effectively. They can handle different materials and are used in several environments and conditions, including cleaning up spills, removing sludge from tanks and pits, and transporting waste to landfill sites. At present, key players are integrating advanced filtration systems, such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, into vacuum trucks to improve the air quality inside the truck and minimize the risk of operator exposure to hazardous materials.

Vacuum Truck Market Trends and Drivers:

The global vacuum truck market is primarily driven by the increasing construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Moreover, the rising demand for industrial cleaning, including cleaning tanks, vessels, and pipelines, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of wastewater treatment plants and the rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of pollutants have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, several favorable initiatives by numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote waste management plans and eliminate illegal waste disposal and reuse are contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of autonomous and electric vacuum trucks equipped with advanced pump technology, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Vacuum Truck Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Cappellotto S.p.A.

DISAB Vacuum Technology AB

Fulongma Group Co. Ltd.

GapVax, Kanematsu Engineering Co. Ltd.

Keith Huber Corporation

Koks Group B.V.

Sewer Equipment Co. of America

Vac-Con Inc. (Holden Industries Inc.)

Vactor Inc. (Federal Signal Corporation), etc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, fuel type, and application.

Product Type Insights:

Dry and Liquid Suctioning

Liquid Suctioning

Fuel Type Insights:

Application Insights:

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

General Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

