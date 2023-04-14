Greenberg Traurig Represents EFL Global on Two Acquisitions in Logistics, Customs Brokerage, and Freight Forwarding Sectors

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. represented Miami-based EFL Global, a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider, in two acquisitions in the logistics, custom brokerage, and freight forwarding sectors, enabling the company to continue its global expansion and offer a wider range of products and services to its customers.

MIAMI (PRWEB) April 13, 2023

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. represented Miami-based EFL Global, a global logistics and supply chain solutions provider, in two acquisitions in the logistics, custom brokerage, and freight forwarding sectors, enabling the company to continue its global expansion and offer a wider range of products and services to its customers.

The firm advised EFL Global on its acquisition of Locher Evers International (LEI), one of the largest Canadian-owned freight forwarders, with branches across Canada and internationally, for $66.47 million (CAD $90 million) in cash. LEI, based in Delta, British Columbia, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of EFL Global. The acquisition was completed April 10.

Greenberg Traurig also represented EFL Global in its acquisition of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Trans American Customhouse Brokerage Inc. for $42.5 million in cash. Trans American, which was established in 1984, is regarded as an industry leader, offering clients customized customs services, global logistics, and technology solutions. The acquisition was completed February 27.

These acquisitions mark the latest in a series of strategic moves by EFL Global as it has expanded in the global supply chain and logistics sectors during the past 40 years.

The Greenberg Traurig team on this transaction was led by Corporate Shareholder Carol Barnhart and Corporate Associate Anthony J. Fernandez, both based in Miami. The other attorneys on the deal team were: Miami Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV, Philadelphia Labor & Employment Shareholder Kelly Bunting, New York Corporate Shareholder August Huelle, New York Tax Associate Philipp Popkin, and Miami Corporate Associate Caitlin Calvo.

