Global Immunoglobulins Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2027 with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., CSL Ltd., Grifols International SA and Kedrion SpA Dominating

The global immunoglobulins (IG) market was estimated to be $18.5 billion in 2021. The immunoglobulins market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% and is expected to reach $26.3 billion by the end of 2027.

The scope of this study encompasses the current and forecast markets for normal and hyper immunoglobulins. The report segments markets based on product type and route of administration. The report surveys the competitive landscape, market dynamics and current and developing technologies. The report also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Increasing demand for immunoglobulins in various treatments and an increase in blood donations are the key factors driving the growth of the current immunoglobulins market. However, increasing research on alternative therapies and high manufacturing and treatment costs associated with immunoglobulin products could hinder market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, growing investments in plasma fractionation capacities and increasing research on new formulations and indications should create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global immunoglobulins market has been segmented based on type, route of administration and geographical region. Based on type, the immunoglobulins market has been categorized into normal and hyperimmune globulins. Normal immunoglobulins currently dominate the market and were valued at $16.5 billion in 2021. The normal immunoglobulins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% and reach $23.2 billion by the end of 2027.

Based on the route of administration, the immunoglobulins market has been segmented into intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SC) and others. Among all route segments, the SC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, 15.8%, during the forecast period.

The immunoglobulins market has been segmented into the following geographical regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region currently dominates the global immunoglobulins market. In 2021, this region's total revenue reached $7.8 billion, accounting for about 42% of the global market.

Key growth factors in this region include the presence of large fractionation facilities and the increasing demand for immunoglobulins in treating various immunodeficiency disorders. The Asia-Pacific immunoglobulins market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific immunoglobulins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach $5.9 billion by the end of 2027. The key growth driver of this region's market is the growing domestic plasma fractionation companies in countries such as South Korea and India.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., CSL Ltd., Grifols International SA and Kedrion SpA are major players in the immunoglobulins market

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for immunoglobulins

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global immunoglobulins market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, current and future prospects in therapeutic treatments, and contributions to the overall market

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of the market leading players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Immunoglobulin G (Igg)

3.2 Immunoglobulin M (Igm)

3.3 Immunoglobulin a (Iga)

3.4 Immunoglobulin E (Ige)

3.5 Immunoglobulin D (Igd)

3.6 Immunoglobulins Mechanism of Action

3.7 Clinical Use of Immunoglobulins

3.7.1 Replacement Therapy With Immunoglobulins

3.7.2 Immunoglobulin Blood Tests

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Drivers

3.8.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies/ Opportunities

4.1 Growing Investments in Plasma Fractionation Capacities

4.2 Increasing Research on New Formulations and Indications

4.3 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Nations

4.4 Adoption of Digital Initiatives

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type, Route of Administration

5.1 Immunoglobulins Market, by Type

5.1.1 Normal Immune Globulins

5.1.2 Hyperimmune Globulins

5.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Immunoglobulins Market, by Route of Administration

5.2.1 Intravenous (Iv) Administration

5.2.2 Subcutaneous (Sc) Administration

5.2.3 Others

5.2.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Normal Immunoglobulins Market, by Application

5.3.1 Primary Immune Deficiency (Pid)

5.3.2 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Cidp)

5.3.3 Secondary Immune Deficiency (Sid)

5.3.4 Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (Mmn)

5.3.5 Other Neurological Disorders

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.3.7 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Immunoglobulins Market Size, by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Key Developments

7.2 Product Launches

7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.4 Business Expansions

7.5 Agreements and Collaborations

7.6 Clinical Trials Landscape

Chapter 8 Covid-19 Impact: Immunoglobulins Market

8.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Immunoglobulins Market

8.1.1 Convalescent Plasma (Cp) Therapy and Hyperimmune Globulins for Covid-19 Treatment

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Adma Biologics Inc.

Baxter International

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

China Biologic Products Inc.

Csl Ltd.

Grifols International S.A.

Innovative Research

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kedrion Spa

Lfb S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

