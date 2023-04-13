Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment and a Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:50 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect destroyed property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, 62-year-old Raymond Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.