Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee Meeting on April 14, 2023

Committee will review compensation and benefits for all agencies and collective bargaining agreements

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Friday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. to review compensation and benefits for all County-funded agencies and provisions of County government employee collective bargaining agreements as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget deliberations.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY24 Compensation and Benefits for All Agencies

Review: The GO Committee will review compensation and benefits for all County-funded agencies and make a recommendation to the Council. County-funded agencies have requested tax supported FY24 operating budgets with a combined $4.2 billion for compensation, which is a nine percent increase from the approved FY23 Operating Budget. Across the four County-funded agencies, employee compensation costs comprise about 70 percent of all agency expenditures. The cost of government is driven by both the number of employees and the cost per employee.

Resolutions to Indicate Intent to Approve or Reject Provisions of County Government Employee Collective Bargaining Agreements

Review: The GO Committee will review provisions of County government employee collective bargaining agreements and make a recommendation to the Council. The agreements before the Council for FY24 include the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). On or before May 1, unless the Council extends this deadline, the Council must indicate by resolution its intention to appropriate funds for each agreement.

