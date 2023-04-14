Councilmember Will Jawando is this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, April 14 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Childcare support services in Montgomery County will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Education and Culture (EC) Committee; Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador, and Jennifer Ferreira, family resource specialist for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air tomorrow, April 14 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s show will begin with special guest Councilmember Jawando, who chairs the Council’s Education Committee. The interview will include a discussion about his top three legislative priorities for the year. Jawando will share his perspective on the proposed FY24 Recommended Operating Budget and the importance of investing in our youth and quality education.

The next part of the show will focus on the second annual Salvadoran food festival hosted by the Consulate of El Salvador. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at noon at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza located at 2424 Reedie Dr., Wheaton, Md. There will be music, live entertainment, local artisan products and much more.

Montgomery County wants all children to have equal access to high-quality early care, education and after-school programming. The show will conclude with information on the child care support services offered by Montgomery County DHHS. Maryland offers a free, personalized assistance called Locate that families can use to identify childcare options based on the family’s specific needs. Eligible residents may also qualify to receive financial assistance.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.